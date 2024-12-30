Explore Houma arrives in California for Rose Parade Debut: How to watch

Explore Houma has officially touched down in Pasadena, California for their first-ever participation in the iconic Rose Parade, joining the Louisiana Office of Tourism to showcase the unique culture and charm of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

This January, the sunny streets of California will come alive with Terrebonne Parish’s own fiddle-playing legend, Waylon Thibodeaux, as he represents the spirit of the Bayou region on a stunning Louisiana-themed float with other riders from around the state.

The Rose Parade, an annual New Year’s Day tradition, is celebrated worldwide for its dazzling floral floats and extraordinary performances. This year, the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float will highlight the state’s rich heritage, music, and cuisine with the theme “Louisiana Saturday Night,” with Explore Houma proudly playing a key role in the festivities.

Waylon Thibodeaux gives a behind-the-scenes tour with Explore Houma. Photos provided.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Houma and Louisiana’s Bayou Country in the Rose Parade,” said Waylon Thibodeaux. “Sharing our music and culture on such a grand stage is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring a little piece of the Bayou to California.”

With an audience of millions watching in person and on television, the Rose Parade provides a remarkable platform to introduce the world to Houma’s rich heritage– while also offering a preview of what visitors can expect when they explore the region’s scenic waterways, flavorful cuisine, and captivating cultural traditions. Community members can watch the iconic Rose Parade by tuning in to ABC and NBC at 8:00 AM PST on January 1, 2024.

“This is a historic moment for us,” said Sondra Corbitt, President and CEO of Explore Houma. “Being part of the Rose Parade allows us to share Houma’s story with millions of people and invite them to experience the magic of Bayou Country for themselves.”

For more information, please visit Explore Houma’s Facebook page.