Explore Houma to make its Rose Parade debut in California this January

Explore Houma is thrilled to announce its first-ever participation in the iconic Rose Parade, joining the Louisiana Office of Tourism to showcase the unique culture and charm of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

This January, the streets of Pasadena, California, will come alive with Terrebonne Parish’s own fiddle-playing legend, Waylon Thibodeaux, as he represents the spirit of the Bayou region on a stunning Louisiana-themed float with other riders from around the state.

The Rose Parade, an annual New Year’s Day tradition, is celebrated worldwide for its dazzling floral floats and extraordinary performances. This year, the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float will highlight the state’s rich heritage, music, and cuisine with the theme “Louisiana Saturday Night,” with Explore Houma proudly playing a key role in the festivities.

Waylon Thibodeaux, affectionately known as the “Louisiana Rockin’ Fiddler,” has spent a lifetime bringing the energy and joy of Cajun music to audiences far and wide. Hailing from Terrebonne Parish, Thibodeaux’s music is deeply rooted in the traditions of the Bayou.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Houma and Louisiana’s Bayou Country in the Rose Parade,” said Thibodeaux. “Sharing our music and culture on such a grand stage is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring a little piece of the Bayou to California.”

With an audience of millions watching in person and on television, the Rose Parade provides a remarkable platform to introduce the world to Houma’s rich heritage. It also offers a preview of what visitors can expect when they explore the region’s scenic waterways, flavorful cuisine, and captivating cultural traditions.

“This is a historic moment for us,” said Sondra Corbitt, President and CEO of Explore Houma. “Being part of the Rose Parade allows us to share Houma’s story with millions of people and invite them to experience the magic of Bayou Country for themselves.”

As Houma prepares for its Rose Parade debut, excitement is building within the community. This landmark opportunity not only puts Terrebonne Parish on the map but also sets the stage for welcoming visitors eager to discover the beauty and charm of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

Stay tuned for more updates as Explore Houma gears up for this unforgettable event and be sure to tune in on New Year’s Day to catch the magic live. We can’t wait to bring the Bayou to Pasadena and beyond!