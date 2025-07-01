Explore Houma’s Tyler Duplantis named to prestigious “30 Under 30” Class of 2025

From Explore Houma – Explore Houma is proud to announce that Tyler Duplantis, Destination Sales Manager, has been named to the Destinations International “30 Under 30” Class of 2025.

This national recognition honors 30 rising stars under the age of 30 who are making a significant impact in the tourism and destination marketing industry.

Destinations International is the world’s largest resource for destination organizations, with over 9,500 members from 750+ destinations globally. Its 30 Under 30 program, supported by the Destinations International Foundation and founding partner SearchWide Global, is designed to foster the professional growth of the industry’s next generation of leaders.

Tyler Duplantis, a proud Louisiana native and member of the United Houma Nation, is the Destination Sales Manager for Explore Houma. Born and raised on the bayou, Tyler brings a deep love for his culture and community to everything he does. Over the past three years, he’s helped create unique, authentic experiences that showcase the beauty, history and soul of the region. With degrees from Nicholls State and Loyola University New Orleans, Tyler blends creativity and passion to connect visitors with the real stories of Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

“We’re incredibly proud of Tyler and this well-deserved recognition by Destinations International,” said Sondra Corbitt, Explore Houma President/CEO. “His passion for our region, creativity, and dedication to promoting Houma as a unique and authentic destination make him a true asset to our team and community. We’re excited to see him continue to grow as a leader in the tourism industry.”

This year’s 30 Under 30 class was selected from a competitive pool of 91 applicants and represents destinations from across the U.S., Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Honorees will participate in a year-long program that includes educational opportunities, mentorship, and networking with top industry professionals.

“The 30 Under 30 program is a critical initiative that supports the future of our industry,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “We are excited to welcome this outstanding group of individuals, including Tyler, who represent the passion and talent driving our field forward.”

The Class of 2025 includes representatives from major destinations such as Visit Austin, Destination Toronto, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and Discover Puerto Rico, with Tyler proudly representing Explore Houma and the state of Louisiana.