Explore Louisiana’s Rose Parade Float wins Director Award for Outstanding Artistic Design

Explore Louisiana is excited to announce that their rockin’ “Louisiana Saturday Night” float was awarded the Director Award for Most Outstanding Artistic Design and Use of Floral and Non-Floral Materials in the 136th Annual Rose Parade.

The “Louisiana Saturday Night” float showcased the heart and soul of Louisiana’s unique culture, featuring an exquisite alligator, pelican, crab, fiddle, gumbo pit, thousands of beautiful flowers, and much more.

Photos provided by Explore Louisiana.

Explore Houma was also present in Pasadena, California for their first-ever participation in the iconic Rose Parade– the sunny streets of California came alive with Terrebonne Parish’s own fiddle-playing legend, Waylon Thibodeaux, as he represented the spirit of the Bayou region on the award-winning float with other riders from around the state.

“Waylon Thibodeaux gave the folks at the Rose Parade Fest a little taste of Cajun culture,” reads a statement from Explore Houma. “It doesn’t get more authentic than this, ya’ll! We made Louisiana proud.”

The Rose Parade, an annual New Year’s Day tradition, is celebrated worldwide for its dazzling floral floats and extraordinary performances.

“This was a historic moment for us,” said Sondra Corbitt, President and CEO of Explore Houma. “Being part of the Rose Parade allows us to share Houma’s story with millions of people and invite them to experience the magic of Bayou Country for themselves.”

For more information, please visit Explore Houma’s and Explore Louisiana’s Facebook pages.