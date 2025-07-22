Extreme Heat Watch issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes as temperatures rise

As the temperatures continue to rise, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes today and tomorrow.

Overview from the Terrebonne OHSEP:

WHAT: Potentially dangerous heat conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees for the Heat Advisory today and Extreme Heat with heat indices up to 115 degrees on Wednesday.

WHEN: 10:00 AM-7:00 PM today for the Heat Advisory and 10:00 AM-7:00 PM Wednesday for the Extreme Heat Watch

WHERE: All of SE Louisiana and S Mississippi

Confidence in Forecast

We are confident hot temperatures and high humidity will occur today and tomorrow which could quickly lead to heat illness if precautions aren’t taken.

Local Impacts

Heat index readings are forecast to climb above 108 degrees for multiple hours today and tomorrow. Extreme heat is forecast with heat index readings above 112 degrees on Wednesday. With heat index values forecast near or above 110 degrees, heat illness can occur quickly, especially on Wednesday.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty

Check on elderly, ill neighbors and relatives

Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.