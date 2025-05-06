Extremely heavy rain, potential flash flooding expected to begin tonight

Extremely heavy rain is expected to sweep across southern Louisiana beginning tonight.

Beginning around 7:00 PM tonight, the bayou region can expect to see rainfall totaling 4-6 inches through Thursday evening. In some areas, rainfall could top 10 inches, which would result in dangerous flash flooding.

“Heavy rainfall is still expected to develop by this evening and continue through tomorrow morning. This heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding in several locations tonight,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service New Orleans. “A few severe storms could also pop up this afternoon. Stay weather aware today and tonight!”

Residents are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, bring pets inside, and know where your safe place is in the event you need to take shelter. Residents are also reminded to NEVER drive past barricades on flooded streets.

For more information, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on their Facebook.