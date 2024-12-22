Fatal crash on LA Hwy. 24 claims the life of 35-year-old male

On December 22, 2024, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 24 near Terminal Road. The crash claimed the life of Yassir Parrales of Chauvin.

The preliminary investigation revealed 25-year-old Kali Lirette was driving a 2019 Ford EcoSport north on LA Hwy. 24. At the same time, Parrales was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima south. For reasons still under investigation, the EcoSport crossed the centerline as it entered a right curve and struck the Altima head-on.

Parrales was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries, and died at the scene. Lirette was also properly restrained, sustained critical injuries, and was transported to an out-of-area hospital.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While this crash remains under investigation, impaired, distracted, and inattentive driving continue to be leading causes of crashes in our state. By choosing to drive sober and distraction-free, you significantly reduce the risk of being involved in a crash.