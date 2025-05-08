Fatal four-vehicle crash under investigation in Lafourche Parish

On May 7, 2025, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Olivia Drive. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed a deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2014 Kia Optima driven by Thomas, who was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation. Thomas refused to stop and fled northbound on LA Hwy 308 at a high rate of speed leading to a pursuit. However, the deputy terminated the pursuit as the Kia continued north on LA Hwy 308.

A short time later, while no longer being pursued, Thomas attempted to pass a northbound 2024 Nissan Frontier in a marked no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling south on LA Hwy 308. The Kia struck the Honda head-on before sideswiping the Nissan and a southbound 2023 Ford F-150.

Thomas, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. All other drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained either minor injuries or were uninjured. Standard blood toxicology samples were collected from Thomas for analysis. All other drivers involved voluntarily submitted breath or blood toxicology samples for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.