Fauntleroy’s Fixins scores back-to-back wins at the 2025 Louisiana King Cake Festival

Fauntleroy’s Fixins claimed first place in the Peoples Choice category for the second year in a row at the Louisiana King Cake Festival of 2025.

Spahr’s Seafood claimed second and Flanagan’s claimed third place.

As a fan favorite, Fauntleroy’s Fixins found themselves running out of king cake samples sooner than anticipated. Their icing, made with a secret recipe, stood out from the masses with a subtle sweetness that won the crowd’s vote.

“Last year we made around 650 samples, and we made almost 1,300 samples this year,” Katherine Lawrence said.

Lawrence explained they plan to make many more samples in 2026 for the event to accommodate their increasing popularity. Establishing a storefront may soon be in the realm of possibilities for Fauntleroy’s Fixins since they’ve gained publicity with each victory.

“We don’t have a storefront yet, we have a cottage bakery,” she said. “We won last year and it was such a blessing for us. We have had a lot of business.”

Every competing king cake presented its own unique edge.

Wedding Cake King Cake baked by Rouses was delightfully moist and tasted of vanilla with notes of almond. Whereas the Traditional King Cake baked by Sugar Love Bakery had a decadent cinnamon flavor and was light, soft and moist with each bite.

Jennifer Burnett, head baker for Sugar Love Bakery, served traditional and cream cheese king cake pieces for a long line of tasters as she explained how the bakery came to be. Her good friend, Sierra Zeringue, had the inspiration to start the bakery in her kitchen ten years ago.

“A lot of love and trust in God has allowed us to develop our bakery,” Burnett said. “It took off and now here we are.”

Tents lined the downtown area as crowds traveled from table to table tasting various king cakes. Smells of baked goods and crafted drinks filled the air along with a cool breeze that flowed between stands.

Runneth Over Coffee Truck, Bayou Blends, Magnolia Mixing Co. and other local businesses parked along the tent routes to provide specialty beverages for attendees to refresh their palettes.

Jameson Whiskey sold cocktails and canned alcoholic beverages to stir on the dancing and cheer for adults surrounding the stage and VIP section.

Watersedge Band performed numerous songs including “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner which exuded enough energy to make almost all surrounding attendees dance.

Laughter filled the street as people, seemingly strangers, twirled one another and held hands as they moved in rhythm to the song.

The entire downtown area bustled with activity as additional festivities offered families a variety of entertainment and engagement possibilities.

Proceeds from the Louisiana King Cake Festival support children’s education and themes of that support were sprinkled throughout the event.

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum arranged a tent with information for the museum positioned next to the stage where children showcased their talents through singing karaoke.

The sound of confident, small voices booming from the stage spurred smiles across the audience’s faces.

Just around the corner, bubble machines blew “snow” along the street for children to play with their friends and parents.

As the clock displayed 4 p.m. tensions built, and the crowds patiently awaited the announcement of the winners. Deanna Lafont, executive director of the Lafourche Education Foundation, took the stage to make the announcements. Intermittent cheers were evoked with each winner revealed.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Louisiana King Cake Festival:

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

1st – Fauntleroy’s Fixins

2nd – Spahr’s Seafood

3rd – Flanagan’s

TRADITIONAL

1st – Cajun Peach

2nd – La Petite Patisserie

3rd – Fauntleroy’s Fixins

SAVORY

1st – Louisiana Libby

2nd – Chef John Folse Culinary Institute

3rd – Not Ya Mamma and Dems King Cakes

FILLED

1st – Dough Baby Baking

2nd – Sweetooth Bakery

3rd – The Cajun Peach

UNIQUE

1st – Thibodaux Regional

2nd – KyKy’s Kookie Cake Factory

3rd – Sweet Cheeks Bakery