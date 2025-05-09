FEMA requests community feedback on disaster response in new public survey

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking public input on experiences with FEMA Disaster Responses.

Responses will inform the FEMA Review Council to advise the President on recommended changes related to FEMA to best serve national interest.

“The public information and comments will ensure that the FEMA Review Council’s findings and recommendations are informed by a broad spectrum of perspectives, experiences, and ideas,” reads a statement from the Homeland Security Department.

Responses will be submitted in the form of an open comment. Some potential questions to keep in mind when writing your comment are recommended as follows:

Describe your experience with FEMA’s response to your request for assistance. Was FEMA’s response timely and efficient to assist in your recovery?

Describe your overall experience with FEMA. Was your interaction with FEMA positive or negative? Please fully explain your experience.

By what means did you apply for benefits—was it online, in person, or over the phone? Did you encounter any difficulties?

Were local or state authorities or private groups able to provide assistance in a more timely or efficient way than FEMA? Please fully describe your experience.

What recommendations would you like the Council to make?

Members of the public have until Thursday, May 15, 2025, to share their experiences with the FEMA Review Council. To participate in the survey, please click here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is charged with the responsibility to coordinate within the federal government to make sure America is equipped to prepare for and respond to disasters, such as hurricanes. For more information, please visit their website.