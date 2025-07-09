Finding Peace and Purpose: Locals lead veteran trips on the bayou through Fallen Outdoors Organization

The Fallen Outdoors, a nationwide organization helping veterans find peace and community after serving our country, is making its way down the bayou.

The Fallen Outdoors is a nonprofit dedicated to organizing outdoor adventures such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping for veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star families. Founded in 2009 by three soldiers during their deployment in Afghanistan, The Fallen Outdoors works with service members from every generation and from all branches of the military to create meaningful connections, hosting roughly 15,000 guided trips across the country each year– but until recently, never had a presence in southern Louisiana.

With a background in the oil fields and now a business owner, Houma-native Trevor Murphy always had a passion to help our nation’s veterans. “We have a family friend who is a 3-time Purple Heart Vietnam Veteran, and he is truly one of the greatest guys I’ve ever met and one of my biggest inspirations to help,” explained Trevor. “The Midwest Team of The Fallen Outdoors reached out to me around 2021 for some fundraising, and that’s how I got involved in the organization’s mission.”

Just six months later, Hurricane Ida devastated Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, and Trevor received a life changing call from members of the Midwest Fallen Outdoors asking how they could help. “Five trucks full of The Fallen Outdoors members pulled up to my house, ready to help the community– for several days we went around and assisted Houma, Chauvin, Thibodaux, really anyone who needed it,” said Trevor. “They fell in love with everything about southern Louisiana, and became interested in hosting some Fallen Outdoors hunting trips down here.”

Ever since, Trevor has led dozens of Fallen Outdoors veterans on a yearly summertime trip down the bayou, including hunting, inshore and offshore fishing, frogging, swamp tours, festivals, and more. The attending veterans are able to connect with nature and find community, while enjoying a taste of true southern hospitality.

“The help and support I’ve received from our community on these trips has been incredible,” said Trevor. “Whether it’s a donated campsite, or owners of the marina helping with charter fishing trips, or a potential partnership with a new hotel– every little bit makes a difference for these veterans. They deal with so much, and these trips help.”

Photos provided.

After the success of these annual guided trips, Trevor and his associates are looking to establish an official Fallen Outdoors chapter based in southern Louisiana, with the ultimate goal to bring veterans from all over the country to the bayou area. “We have veterans in Louisiana who want to go hunt elk, but veterans in the Midwest who want to come hunt an alligator,” chuckled Trevor. “We want to create an official chapter to make it easier to swap trips so they all enjoy a unique experience.”

While the southern Louisiana chapter is moving forward, organizers are still seeking community volunteers and extra support. If you are a landowner willing to open your properties for hunts, fishing, or nature-based activities; a professional guide or outfitter willing to donate time, knowledge, and access to specialized outdoor experiences; or a donor willing to help cover the cost of trips, gear, food, transportation, and lodging, please visit www.fallenoutdoors.com.

“Most people who know me know that this is my passion and my mission. If we can send these men and women to war to fight for our country, we need to be able to take care of them when they get back,” said Trevor. “It means so much to me to see them smile and enjoy a break from their mental and physical stress. I’m here to provide support, a good time, and show them all the wonderful things that Louisiana has to offer.”

As Trevor’s efforts with The Fallen Outdoors continue to grow, Terrebonne Parish is proud to be called a place where veterans can find peace, purpose, and a renewed sense of brotherhood.

Originally written for publication on PoV Magazine.