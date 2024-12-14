Firm Foundation Homeless Day Center reports 1,800 check-ins since April, providing relief

The Firm Foundation of Houma, a local organization dedicated to assisting individuals experiencing homelessness in Terrebonne Parish, is making a profound impact on the local community.

Started in the fall of 2023 by Heidi and Gary Williams, Firm Foundation began with the mission to help those in need in Terrebonne Parish. “My husband Gary works at the District Attorney’s office, so from the judicial side, he saw first hand the dramatic increase in homelessness in Terrebonne Parish,” explained Heidi. “I work as a Physician’s Assistant, so from a medical point of view, I also noticed the increased need across Houma– especially after Hurricane Ida and the recent inflation. People were struggling and needed help.”

Using the model of the Harry Thompson Center in New Orleans, Heidi and Gary created the Firm Foundation with the mission of providing a safe, calm, and caring refuge for those experiencing homelessness, and with the guiding idea that everyone deserves to have their basic needs met. Those in need can come to the Firm Foundation’s Homeless Day Center, located at 440 Magnolia Street in Houma, to enjoy a fresh-cooked meal, a shower, laundry services, bathrooms, electricity, phone access, case management assistance, and more.

“We wanted to create a place for people to come where they didn’t feel unwelcome,” continued Heidi. “There is no place for them to be downtown, and within our few months of being in operation we have seen how deeply this service was needed.”

Since opening their doors in April of 2024, Firm Foundation’s Day Center has had roughly 1,800 people check in to use their services. Of that total number, around 500 guests have used shower services, and another 500 have used laundry services.

“We have everyone check-in, although there is no background check process– the information is purely for our own statistics,” explained Heidi. “We wanted access to our services to have minimal barriers so no one is excluded. Seeing these numbers shows us how desperately these basic services were needed.”

As Firm Foundation approaches the one-year anniversary of their Day Center opening, Heidi and Gary are looking back on the most rewarding moments of undertaking this much-needed mission. “It has been so incredibly rewarding to see how well the community has received this project and supported us,” said Heidi. “It was scary for us to get started, but we are so glad we did. While we never push religion in our shelter or use religious beliefs as a barrier, for us personally, this project was fueled by our obedience to God and His grace.”

With unwavering dedication and a deep sense of purpose, Firm Foundation remains a beacon of hope for individuals in Terrebonne Parish experiencing homelessness, ensuring that everyone in need has access to the resources and compassion they deserve. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.