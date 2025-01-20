Fletcher extends remote operations

Up to 4 inches of snow now expected in Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish this weekJanuary 20, 2025
Fletcher Technical Community College announced that remote operations extended through Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
Fletcher is continuing to monitor the weather and icy conditions are anticipated in the coming days. To prioritize safety, the college will move to remote operations on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22. The physical campus will be closed on these days.
Updates will be provided as necessary if conditions change. Thank you for your continued flexibility and support.