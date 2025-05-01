Fletcher graduate Emily Milesi named first-ever LSRC Student of the Year

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that Cardiopulmonary Care Science graduate Emily Milesi has been named the first-ever recipient of the Student of the Year Award by the Louisiana State Society for Respiratory Care (LSRC). The award was presented during the LSRC’s 53rd Annual Conference held April 23rd – 25th in Baton Rouge.

The new award recognizes a student who exemplifies professional excellence, and Emily was nominated by the LSRC Board for her outstanding representation of the respiratory care field and the state of Louisiana. In June 2024, Emily earned national recognition when she won a gold medal at the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia. She placed first in the Job Skills Demonstration A category with a presentation on ventilating a patient – a performance that earned top marks for clarity, professionalism, and technical skill.

“Emily’s success reflects not only her talent and dedication but also the strength of our Cardiopulmonary program here at Fletcher,” said Alisha Aucoin, Program Director of Cardiopulmonary Care Science at Fletcher and LSRC Chapter 7 President. “We are honored to see her recognized at this level, and proud that she continues to represent our college and the profession with such excellence.”

Emily’s SkillsUSA victory and LSRC recognition highlight the quality of Fletcher’s hands-on training and commitment to preparing students for meaningful, high-demand careers in healthcare. As part of her gratitude to the program, Emily presented her gold medal to Fletcher following her national win – a symbol of the strong support and community she found through her education.

Fletcher congratulates Emily on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to the continued achievements of its Cardiopulmonary students and graduates.