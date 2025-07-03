Fletcher student Blake Sevin wins 5th Place at Microsoft National Competition

Fletcher Technical Community College student Blake Sevin is making waves beyond the classroom. Blake recently placed 5th in the nation at the 2025 Microsoft National Competition in Orlando, Florida, representing Louisiana in the Microsoft Word 2019 category.

At the competition, Blake went head-to-head with some of the top students from all 50 states in Microsoft Word. His journey began by winning the Louisiana state title, which earned him a spot at the national level, where he showcased his exceptional skills and determination.

“Blake’s hard work and commitment have made us and the entire Louisiana community proud,” said Fletcher Technical Community College. “Competing at this level against the nation’s best is no small feat, and placing in the top five is a testament to his talent and perseverance. We can’t wait to see what Blake accomplishes next.”

Located in Schriever, Fletcher Technical Community College is a comprehensive community college with open admissions and open access to all individuals interested in education and training opportunities. Fletcher offers a variety of programs that lead to degrees at the associate degree level and the technical diploma, as well as many industry based certifications and certificate programs.

For more information, please visit Fletcher Technical Community College on Facebook or their official website.

Written by Fletcher Technical Community College. Edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.