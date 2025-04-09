Fletcher students bring home top prizes at SkillsUSA Louisiana 2025 State Conference

Fletcher Technical Community College proudly announces the outstanding performance of its students and SkillsUSA chapter at the SkillsUSA Louisiana State Leadership & Skills Conference, held March 26–28, 2025 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The SkillsUSA Championships begin at the local level and advance to state, national, and even international competitions. These events are designed to test students’ real-world skills in their chosen fields, offering the opportunity for recognition, job contacts, scholarships, tools, and more.

Fletcher’s SkillsUSA chapter brought home multiple top honors, including:

1st Place – Largest Membership

1st Place – Largest Membership Increase

Chapter of Excellence Recognition

In addition to chapter accolades, Fletcher students earned an impressive 10 medals across a variety of competitive categories, showcasing excellence in both technical and leadership skills.

Gold Medalists:

Gabe Lyons – Electrician

Rayden Guidry – Welding

Lillian Frey – Job Interview

Silver Medalists:

Victoria Armond – Job Skills Demonstration

Matthew Rock – HVAC

Eric Sylvester – Automotive

Brielle Austin – Early Childhood Education

Jonathan Arroyo – Welding

Bronze Medalists:

Landon Zeringue – HVAC

Joshua Matherne – Industrial Motor Controls

“We are so proud of the hard work, professionalism, and determination our students demonstrated at the state conference,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “Their success reflects the strength of our career and technical education programs and the outstanding faculty who support them.”

