Fletcher Technical Community College celebrates 17th cohort of Line Worker Program graduates

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to present the graduates of the 17th cohort of their Line Worker program!

Beginning in July of 2024, this 22-week intensive course prepared graduates for careers in the utility sector, offering NCCER Certification and comprehensive CDL training.

Participants engaged in extensive field exercises and classroom instruction, graduating with the skills to qualify as line helpers. The program emphasizes readiness for real-world conditions, requiring applicants to be prepared for adverse weather, extended working hours, and rigorous physical activities.

Program benefits include job placement assistance and inclusion of all books, equipment, and gear in the tuition. Ensuring safety and professionalism, participants must remain drug-free, verified through periodic screenings.

“This course provides essential skills and certifications for students aiming for a career in the utility sector,” said Nancy Clement, Fletcher’s Dean of Technical Studies, in an earlier statement. “Our hands-on training and classroom instruction will ensure graduates are well-prepared to excel in the field.”

The program concluded in early December with a Closing Ceremony, celebrating the graduates’ readiness to enter the workforce. The next cohort of classes will begin in February of 2025. For more details and to apply, visit Fletcher’s Line Worker program page.