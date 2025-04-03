Fletcher Technical Community College hosts Nursing & Health Career Fair as local program continues to grow

Fletcher Technical Community College recently held its Annual Nursing & Allied Health Career Fair at the college’s new Workforce Building on the main campus in Schriever. This spring event, open to both students and the public, provided valuable networking opportunities for attendees and employers alike.

The event featured 28 healthcare-focused employers from a multi-parish region and 6 higher education institutions offering pathways from Associate to Bachelor’s degree programs. The career fair attracted 94 students. Total attendance was estimated at over 175 people.

Attendees benefited from 12 private classroom-style presentations where employers delivered 15-minute sessions highlighting their organizations, available positions, and the benefits of working within their facilities. Employers expressed enthusiasm about the engagement level and the overall success of the event.

“I was truly inspired by the students and potential students who attended the career fair,” said Courtney Carrere, Admissions and Marketing Director at The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation and Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services Support Specialist. “Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing students grow from CNA programs to RN and LPN programs, and even phlebotomy—the options are endless. What left a lasting impression on me, however, was the thoughtful questions they asked and the meaningful interactions they had with us as potential employers. It’s clear that Fletcher is fostering a community that empowers these future professionals with the knowledge and confidence to thrive in their careers.”

Faculty members also expressed pride in the impact of the event and the continued growth of the program.

“I have been with Fletcher since 2011. The amount of growth seen in the Department of Nursing and Allied Health makes me so happy for the students and the community,” said Allison Adams, Department Head of Nursing, Assistant Professor, and Simulation Coordinator. “This spring’s career fair was buzzing with connections being made—including our students and prospective employers, as well as future students and additional clinical sites. None of us are getting any younger, and we know we will need healthcare. By connecting our community partners with our students, we are ensuring a workforce that will support the community.”

Employers/Higher Education Institutions & Resources in Attendance:

AMG Specialty Hospital

Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital

Bayou Bend Health System

Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Chateau Terrebonne Healthcare

CorrectHealth

Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System

Gulf Coast Social Services

Haydel Memorial Hospice

Iberia Medical Center

Lady of the Sea General Hospital

LCMC Health

Leading Home Care

Life Coast Community Health Center

Louisiana Dept of Health – Office of Public Health

Louisiana Dept of Public Safety & Corrections

Manning Family Children’s

North Oaks Health System

Ochsner Health System

Ochsner St. Anne

South LA Medical Associates

Teche Health, Inc.

Terrebonne General Health System

The Broadway Elder Living & Rehab

The Medical Team Home Health

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Woman’s Hospital

Baton Rouge General – School of Radiology Technician

Grand Canyon University

Nicholls State University

Southeastern Louisiana University

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Work Connection / American Job Center

This annual healthcare career fair has become a vital event for Fletcher Technical Community College, particularly as many of the college’s Nursing & Allied Health programs conclude in the Spring and Summer. Fletcher remains committed to strengthening its partnerships with regional healthcare providers and supporting students in their transition to the workforce.