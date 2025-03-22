Fletcher Technical Community College offers free Fast Track Math 3-Week Summer Bridge Program

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce its Fast Track Math 3-Week Summer Bridge Program, a free initiative designed to prepare high school juniors, seniors, and recent graduates for college-level math. This immersive program aims to strengthen essential math skills, boost placement test performance, and build confidence through real-world applications.

The deadline to apply is May 16, 2025.

Program Details:

Who: High school juniors, seniors, and recent graduates

A free, intensive 3-week math preparation program

June 9 – June 27, 2025

Fletcher Technical Community College, 1407 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA 70395

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

What You Will Learn:

College Math Success: Master essential college-level math skills.

Ace college placement tests and skip remedial courses.

Enhance understanding through real-world math applications.

Enjoy small group tutoring tailored to your needs.

Earn a certificate to enhance your college portfolio.

Students preparing for STEM, business, healthcare, or general education programs requiring college-level math are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable opportunity.

https://bit.ly/FletcherMath or contact Mary Briscoe at To register, visit:or contact Mary Briscoe at Mary.briscoe@gletcher.edu or 985-448-5902.

Don’t miss this chance to jumpstart your college math journey!