Fletcher Technical Community College offers free Fast Track Math 3-Week Summer Bridge Program

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce its Fast Track Math 3-Week Summer Bridge Program, a free initiative designed to prepare high school juniors, seniors, and recent graduates for college-level math. This immersive program aims to strengthen essential math skills, boost placement test performance, and build confidence through real-world applications.
The deadline to apply is May 16, 2025.
Program Details:
- Who: High school juniors, seniors, and recent graduates
- What: A free, intensive 3-week math preparation program
- When: June 9 – June 27, 2025
- Where: Fletcher Technical Community College, 1407 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA 70395
-
Schedule: Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
What You Will Learn:
- College Math Success: Master essential college-level math skills.
- Placement Test Preparation: Ace college placement tests and skip remedial courses.
- Confidence Building: Enhance understanding through real-world math applications.
- Personalized Support: Enjoy small group tutoring tailored to your needs.
-
Certification: Earn a certificate to enhance your college portfolio.
Students preparing for STEM, business, healthcare, or general education programs requiring college-level math are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable opportunity.
To register, visit: https://bit.ly/FletcherMath or contact Mary Briscoe at Mary.briscoe@gletcher.edu or 985-448-5902.
Don’t miss this chance to jumpstart your college math journey!