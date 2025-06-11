Fletcher Technical Community College proudly welcomes first Cardiovascular Sonography Cohort

Last week, Fletcher Technical Community College proudly welcomed their very first Cardiovascular Sonography (ultrasound) cohort.

Cardiovascular sonography is an allied health profession specifically focused on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with cardiac and vascular disease. The sonographer is proficient in the use of analytical equipment and includes placing such equipment on or into the patient, or placing the patient on the equipment, acquisition of diagnostic images, cognitive skills involving data measurement, professionalism for patient interactions, and knowledge of cardiac and vascular anatomy and pathophysiology.

The program focuses on the two concentrations of adult sonography (echocardiography) and noninvasive vascular studies.

“These future heart heroes are already diving into hands-on learning, and we can’t wait to see the incredible things they’ll accomplish,” said Fletcher.

The Cardiovascular Sonography program encourages and challenges students to develop critical-thinking and decision-making skills to improve their marketability and job security. First and foremost, however, the program fosters these skills to improve patient care. The program is dedicated to continuous quality improvement through systematic assessment of program outcomes.

Emphasis is placed on producing graduates to function as professionals in various venues wherein the practice of cardiovascular technology occurs. The program strives to broaden the scope of practice by teaching students certain components of cardiovascular technology.

The Cardiovascular Sonography program at Fletcher Technical Community College is a six semester, 63 credit hour program. It consists of two semesters of pre-requisite coursework and four semesters of clinical. The prerequisite courses are offered face-to-face or online.

For more information, please visit the Cardiovascular Sonography program page on Fletcher Technical Community College’s official website.