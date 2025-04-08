Fletcher Technical Community College seeks public input for strategic 2030 Vision

Fletcher Technical Community College is seeking community input as they plan ahead for the next five years.

The local community college is launching strategic planning sessions for their 2030 Vision, and needs valuable input from everyone invested in the area’s higher education and workforce.

“These sessions will guide the future of Fletcher Technical Community College, ensuring that they continue to serve South Louisiana and beyond with excellence,” reads a statement from Fletcher. “Your voice matters—whether you’re a student, faculty, staff, or community member, your ideas will help shape our experience.”

The dates and times are as follows, with each taking place at the Schriever Campus at 1407 Highway 311 in Room 217.

April 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM. Audience: Faculty and Staff

April 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM. Audience: Students

April 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM. Audience: Community Members

May 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Audience: Students

May 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM. Audience: Community Members

May 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Audience: Faculty and Staff

Fletcher Technical Community College is an open-admission, two-year public institution of higher education dedicated to offering high-quality technical and academic programs to the community of South Louisiana. For more information, please visit Fletcher Technical Community College on Facebook or their website.