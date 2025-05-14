Fletcher Technical Community College student Blake Sevin wins State Title in Microsoft Word, advances to National Championship

Congratulations to Fletcher Technical Community College’s own Blake Sevin, who just won 1st place in Louisiana for the Microsoft Word Associate Exam.

Blake is now headed to the 2025 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in Dallas, Texas, where he will compete against top students from across the country for a shot at the national title and a chance to represent the U.S. at the World Championship.

“This is quite a shock. I didn’t even know you could be the state champion of Microsoft Word,” said Blake. “I’ve just been putting 100% into what’s in front of me, and now I’m going to Nationals–so I’d say it’s working!”

“We are so proud of Blake’s hard work and dedication. Let’s cheer him on as he represents Fletcher and Louisiana on the national stage in June!” said Fletcher Technical Community College. “Go Falcons!”

Written by Fletcher Technical Community College. Edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.