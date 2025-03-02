Fletcher Technical Community College wins national Bellwether Award for Excellence

Fletcher Technical Community College has been named the national winner of the Bellwether Award in the Planning, Governance, and Finance category by the Bellwether College Consortium. The prestigious award recognizes Fletcher’s innovative college scorecard, which has transformed institutional planning and accountability. The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 25th at the 2025 Community College Futures Assembly in San Antonio, Texas.

The Bellwether Award is one of the most coveted national honors for community colleges, recognizing outstanding and innovative programs that can be replicated at institutions nationwide. Fletcher’s scorecard initiative has provided a clear, data-driven approach to institutional success, student outcomes, and financial sustainability.

Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College, expressed her excitement about the win:

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and leadership team. Our commitment to transparency, strategic planning, and student success has set a standard that we are proud to share with other institutions across the nation. We are honored to receive this recognition from the Bellwether College Consortium and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Fletcher’s commitment to excellence.”

The Bellwether College Consortium’s annual competition brings together top community colleges across the country to highlight best practices in higher education. Fletcher was selected as a finalist and invited to present its scorecard project in San Antonio before securing the national award.