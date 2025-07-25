Floating exhibit docks in Houma for one morning only: Hear the hidden histories of Louisiana’s waterways and share yours

This weekend, a secret history pop-up is making its way to the Houma Marina.

“Secret History: Atchafalaya Expedition 2025” is an immersive art expedition which travels through Louisiana’s waterways, transforming river stories into an art exhibit for everyone to enjoy. Since 2014, the Atchafalaya Expedition has traveled over 2,400 river miles aboard a homemade shantyboat, built from salvaged wood, collecting the stories of people who live along the water. Now, they’ll be docking in Houma for one morning only.

“We’ve floated and trailered our way down rivers and bayous all summer, and now the Secret History shantyboat lands in Houma. For one morning only, we’re throwing open the doors to the public,” said Wes Modes with Atchafalaya Expedition. “Come aboard, meet the crew, hear what we’ve been learning from folks all along the water, and maybe share your own story. This is part of a decade-long project collecting personal narratives from river communities across the U.S.—from old mariners to shrimpers, musicians to librarians.”

The Atchafalaya Expedition will be docked at Terrebonne Parish Marina Park on Saturday, July 26 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM. The exhibit is traveling to Houma following time spent in Morgan City. Come by to say hi, drink some coffee, shoot the breeze, or tell us what this bayou means to you.

“We listen because these stories matter. Because without witnesses, erasure wins. Because rivers carry more than water—they carry memory, resistance, survival,” continued Modes.

For more information about the Atchafalaya Expedition, please visit their website.