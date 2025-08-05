Flood Advisory issued for Terrebonne, Lafourche Parishes

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has issued a flood advisory in effect for this evening.

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

WHERE…A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Lafourche and Terrebonne.

WHEN…Until 600 PM CDT.

IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

At 359 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in Thibodaux due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Thibodaux is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Thibodaux, Schriever, Chackbay and Gray.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.