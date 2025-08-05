Flood Advisory issued for Terrebonne, Lafourche Parishes

August 5, 2025
August 5, 2025

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has issued a flood advisory in effect for this evening.

 

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

WHERE…A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Lafourche and Terrebonne.

WHEN…Until 600 PM CDT.

IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways.

 

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

At 359 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in Thibodaux due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

 

Thibodaux is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

 

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Thibodaux, Schriever, Chackbay and Gray.

 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

 

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
