Flood Watch Issued: December 9-10

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through Tuesday morning.

Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, Western Ascension and Western Orleans and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, Northern Hancock, Northern Harrison, Northern Jackson, Pearl River, Southern Hancock, Southern Harrison and Southern Jackson.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

An approaching slow frontal system will be moving through the area Monday into Tuesday. Generally, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. Periods of rain with rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected, which could result in street flooding issues for urban areas.