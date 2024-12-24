Following Santa’s Journey: NORAD Tracks His Magical Gift Delivery

Where in the world is Santa?

Thanks to the dedicated volunteers at NORAD, we can track his incredible journey as he delivers gifts across the globe in just one magical night.

For 60 years, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight.

In 1955, a Sears Roebuck & Co. ad misprinted a phone number that urged children to place a call to Santa. The phone number printed put children in touch with Colonel Harry Shoup, the CONAD Commander In Chief who answered that hotline number. Each time a child called, he had his staff “check the radar” to see where Santa was in his journey. With the first call made, a tradition was born.

Since that time, NORAD employees, family and friends have volunteered their time to respond to phone calls and emails from children all around the world. Now NORAD tracks Santa using the Internet.

Track Santa with us at https://www.noradsanta.org