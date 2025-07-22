Former Lafourche Parish President named Executive Director of the Office of Louisiana Highway Construction

Recently, Governor Jeff Landry announced Archie Chaisson III as the Executive Director of the Office of Louisiana Highway Construction.

This office was created by Act No. 389 by Representative Bourriaque during the 2025 Legislative Session. The Office of Louisiana Highway Construction is tasked with privatizing functions, as well as re-imagining transportation project delivery.

“Archie has been a dedicated public servant for Lafourche Parish, working tirelessly to answer the needs of the southeast region. We are excited to bring Archie into the Administration to serve in this new role,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Working together with Secretary Ledet and the entire DOTD team, I am confident that the days of a more efficient transportation department are on the horizon.”

“I am thankful to Governor Landry for the opportunity to serve our state in this new role. I am eager to get to work to build the Office of Louisiana Highway Construction in a way that best serves the needs of this great state and answers the call for a modernized and efficient Department of Transportation and Development,” said Executive Director Archie Chaisson.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Archie on local, state, and federal issues as President of the Police Jury Association. His extensive knowledge on various issues, along with his dedication to finding solutions will make him a great fit for this new position,” said Craig Smith, Rapides Parish Police Jury President.

“We are truly excited to have Archie be the first Executive Director of the Office of Louisiana Highway Construction. Archie has extensive experience overcoming challenges at the local government level. Having that experience will help all of us be more responsive to the needs of our parishes. We thank Governor Landry for making such a solid choice for Louisiana,” said Robby Miller, Tangipahoa Parish President.

“Archie has a proven track record of getting things done,” said St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell. “I’m confident he’ll use his experience to deliver real results for the people of Louisiana, and we’re grateful to Governor Landry for taking action to address this long-standing issue.”

Archie was elected as the 9th Lafourche Parish President and took office on January 1, 2020, and was recently reelected unopposed to his second term. Prior to his election Archie served in various executive roles in government including the Public Works Director for the City of Thibodaux and as the Parish Administrator for Lafourche Parish Government where he led the parish restoration efforts in the aftermath of the BP Oil Spill.

In addition to serving as the Parish President, Archie also serves as the President of Parish’s Advocating for Coastal Endurance, also known as PACE, which is made up of the 20 coastal parishes in Louisiana. Archie also serves on the national level as Chairman of both NACo’s Environment, Energy and Land Use Committee and Chairman of the Gulf States Counties and Parishes Caucus.

Archie obtained his CFM in 2017 and has supervised and acted as the Floodplain Manager for both the City of Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish.