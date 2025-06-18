Former Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter Passes Away Following Decades of Dedicated Service

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own today.

Former Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry J. Larpenter passed away peacefully at a local hospital this morning, surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Law Enforcement personnel.

Sheriff Jerry J. Larpenter served the people of Terrebonne Parish with honor and dedication for close to 40 years, 30 of which he served as Sheriff. During his tenure with our agency, Sheriff Larpenter worked throughout many divisions, but was most well-known for his huge personality, and his love of Terrebonne Parish.

Besides his many roles, he was also a friend and a mentor to his fellow workers, and his passing is a tremendous loss to our department.

Our prayers are with the Larpenter family.