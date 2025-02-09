Four Lafourche Parish School Board members to be recognized at State Convention this month

At a recent meeting of the Lafourche Parish School Board, Superintendent Jarod Martin recognized the nine elected members of the board for completing more than 232 combined hours of continuing education and training during the 2024 calendar year– with four going above and beyond.

Louisiana law requires city and parish school board members to receive a minimum of six hours of training and instruction annually in the areas of school law, educational trends, research and policy, and laws governing the powers, duties and responsibilities of school board members.

“Our elected board members have been entrusted with the massive responsibility of governing our parish’s public school system, and these professional development opportunities play a vital role in developing them as effective leaders and policymakers,” Martin said. “By voluntarily participating in educational opportunities, our board members have demonstrated their desire to learn and commitment to the high standards of public service on behalf of the students and staff of Lafourche Parish schools.”

Superintendent Martin further recognized four board members for voluntarily earning 20 or more Louisiana School Boards Association approved training hours during the 2024 calendar year. These board members will be recognized for this distinction during the LSBA State Convention later this month:

Tina Naquin Babin, District 3 – 22.75 hours

Marian Fertitta, District 4 – 33.5 hours

Valerie Bourgeois, District 6 – 39 hours

BuffyLynn Charpentier, District 9 – 52.5 hours

“The landscape of education in Louisiana is constantly changing, and participation in professional development is essential for board members to effectively advocate for their constituents and craft policies that increase student achievement,” Martin added. “January has been designated as School Board Member Recognition Month across the state of Louisiana, and we want to publicly recognize our board members who consistently exceed expectations and demonstrate their personal commitment to developing the knowledge and skills needed to make the best decisions for the future of education in Lafourche Parish.”

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.