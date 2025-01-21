Freeze Warning: Stay off roads and check for snow intrusion in attics

The City of Thibodaux wishes to inform residents that for the next 12-24 hours we will be in a freeze warning. The parish-wide curfew stays in effect and residents should not be on the roads due to dangerous conditions.

The City urges residents with ridge cap vents to check their attic for snow. They are made to keep water out, but wind-driven snow can get in. It will mainly be through the East/West ridge since the wind was from the North.