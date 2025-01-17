Freezing temperatures, potential snow expected in Louisiana early next week

Southern Louisiana can expect freezing temperature and potentially winter precipitation, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain early next week.

“A strong arctic cold front is expected to swing through the area late Saturday evening and into early Sunday, delivering frigid temperatures late this weekend early next week,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service of New Orleans. “The first very cold morning will be Monday morning, with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills expected.”

Highs on Monday will reach the low 40’s, then a frigid night will roll into Tuesday morning with another extended period of below-freezing temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the 30’s with overcast skies, with the expectation for a frigidly cold frigidly cold Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

There is currently a low to moderate chance of winter precipitation from Monday night-Tuesday night. This is a developing situation, so community members are encouraged to prepare their homes now. Now is a good time to also create a plan for the elderly, those without reliable warm shelter, outdoor pets, and plants.

For more information, please stay tuned to the National Weather Service of New Orleans Facebook.