French Naval Delegation honors historic ties during visit to Terrebonne Parish

As part of French Navy Week in Louisiana, two French Navy ships Mistral and Surcouf recently arrived at the Port of New Orleans. In honor of the deep French ties to the Bayou region, Mistral Captain Quentin Vieux-Rochas, along with members of his staff, made a trip down to Terrebonne Parish yesterday afternoon.

This official visit revives a longstanding naval tradition: honoring the historic bonds between France and the Indigenous peoples of Louisiana, in particular the United Houma Nation, whose ancestors have maintained close cultural, diplomatic, and linguistic ties with France for centuries.

The Commander and his delegation met with the leadership of the United Houma Nation, including Vice Principle Chief Dixie Breaux and United Houma Nation Attorney Michael Billiot, to honor these deep-rooted connections.

“This visit reflects The Consulate General of France’s commitment to preserving and honoring its historical bonds with Louisiana,” reads a joint statement from the Consulat Général de France à la Nouvelle-Orléans and the United Houma Nation. “The enduring spirit of friendship, and the shared heritage — especially through the French language, is a common thread that continues to weave our histories together.”

Information provided by the Consulat Général de France à la Nouvelle-Orléans and the United Houma Nation, edited for print in the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.