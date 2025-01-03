Frigid temperatures, scattered storms expected in southern Louisiana this weekend

Frigid temperatures and freezing lows are expected to arrive in our area this Sunday.

“A dynamic frontal system will bring the threat for severe weather Sunday afternoon through the evening hours, especially along and west of I-55,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service of New Orleans. “Behind the front, expect frigid arctic air with hard freezes likely along and north of the I-10/12 corridor and wind chills in the 20’s next week. Get those winter coats out and prep your plants and pipes!”

Threats are expected to include isolated severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes, and rain, alongside frigid temperatures with lows in the 20’s and 30’s.

Community members are encouraged to monitor the forecast for changes, review your plans for severe weather, prepare your home for freezing temperatures, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

For more information, please follow the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.