Frigid weather prompts Terrebonne Parish school closures

The Terrebonne Parish School District has announced the closure of all schools and office buildings on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, due to predicted frigid temperatures and the likelihood of hazardous wintry weather.

District officials are monitoring the situation closely and plan to decide on the status of schools for Wednesday, January 22, by Monday, January 20. Details regarding makeup days for missed school time will be shared next week.

Parents and staff are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and remain cautious during the expected inclement weather.