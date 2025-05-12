From Britain to the Bayou: TikTok stars Josh & Jase visit Houma during viral American Tour

British TikTok stars Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke and Jason Riley, better known by their social media handle Josh & Jase, have recently stopped in Houma during their grand tour of the United States.

On May 11, 2025, the duo announced that their next official stop on their American trip would be Houma, following several days spent outside of Lafayette. The two have been traveling the country for several months now, on a mission to explore and document the hidden gems of small-town life across America.

“Two Brits, thousands of miles from home, yet today reminded us just how close we can feel to people we’ve only just met. Traveling across America has become so much more than seeing new places, it’s about feeling them,” said Josh and Jason in a Facebook post. “The stories, the warmth, the everyday magic in towns and cities that don’t always get the spotlight they deserve. And every time we step into a new community, we’re embraced not as strangers, but like family. We’re on a mission to shine a light on the parts of America that are so easy to overlook, but so impossible to forget once you’ve experienced them.”

Josh and Jason hit Big Mike’s BBQ for their first Louisiana BBQ experience, and a favorite place to eat in Houma. The two TikTokers will be posting more updates about how they spend their day here, and taking suggestions in the comments of where to hop to next.

“I didn’t know Louisiana could do BBQ. I thought it was just Texas,” chuckled Josh in a TikTok. “We give Big Mike’s BBQ an 11/10.”

Stay tuned to their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as they continue to enjoy Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou!