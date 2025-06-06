From “F” to “C”: Louisiana earns best Insurance Regulation Grade since 2013

The State of Louisiana has achieved its highest grade and ranking since 2013 in the annual Insurance Regulation Report Card, which is issued by the R Street Institute to analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of each state’s regulation of property and casualty insurance.

The study attributes Louisiana’s increased rating to improvements in our regulatory environment and to the expansion of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program. Louisiana received “D” and “F” grades in every report issued since 2013, and ranked 48th, 49th or 50th in the country in all but two of the reports issued during that time. In the 2024 report, Louisiana received a “C” grade with a ranking of 39th.

“While a ‘C’ grade is not where we want to be, it does mark the most significant improvement Louisiana has seen in over a decade,” said Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple. “There is still much work to be done in our effort to build a competitive and robust market for all our citizens, and I appreciate this positive national attention we have received for our recent focus on insurance reform.”

“A success story that emerged in our most recent Insurance Regulation Report Card is Louisiana,” said Jerry Theodorou, who authors the report and serves as Director of R Street’s Finance, Insurance and Trade Policy Program. “For many years, and in earlier editions of our report, Louisiana languished with ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades. In our 2024 report, Louisiana advanced to a ‘C.’ Changes contributing to the upgrade include a more efficient process for rate changes, strengthened hurricane defenses and a focus on resilience, exemplified by rollout of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program. The market responded with its feet, as the Louisiana Department of Insurance has approved licensing of ten new homeowners’ insurers in the state since early 2024.”

Published since 2012, the Insurance Regulation Report Card evaluates states based on solvency, regulation, underwriting freedom, residual markets, fiscal efficiency, and auto and homeowners insurance market competitiveness. The R Street Institute is a leading think tank focused on solving complex public policy challenges through free markets and limited, effective government.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders.