From the sidelines to the spotlight: “Team Bruh” lets cheer parents show off their skills and their spirit

For some parents, taking interest in their kid’s sports isn’t a hobby– it’s a lifestyle!

Xtreme Athletix, a competitive cheer and tumbling gym in Houma, is giving parents a chance to shine on “Team Bruh,” their parent-only competitive cheer team.

“We started this a couple years ago as a fun way to get parents involved. Members of the team would get together and practice every few weeks and then perform during out Elite Team’s showcase,” said Bridget Landry with Xtreme Athletix. “Then, after last year, our parents saw other parent teams performing at competitions and got more competitive– they wanted to do that too!”

The team of 23 parents, ranging from those with professional cheerleading experience to none at all, now compete for titles twice a year as “Team Bruh,” a fun spin on teenage slang their own kids often speak in.

“The majority of our parents have cheered before, but most of the dads haven’t– they still hopped right in and you could tell they were fully committed,” said Bridget. “They’re not doing easy routines, either. The team likes to perform the hardest stunts, like a three tier pyramid, and they’re always looking to try new things.” Watch Team Bruh compete here.

For Bridget, the best part of the parent Team Bruh is seeing how it impacts the kids at Xtreme Athletix.

“Our kids are challenged everyday to do their best, and this is a great way to show them that we understand what they go through and are right there beside them,” said Bridget. “The smiles on their faces when they see us compete is incredible. We want them to know we care about what they care about and put the effort in, too.”

Although Team Bruh just finished competing for the season, they will be back in full swing before long. “It’s just a lot of fun for everyone,” said Bridget. “It’s the best feeling in the world to look off stage when you’re performing and see your kids cheering you on.”

For more information about Team Bruh and Xtreme Athletix, please visit their Facebook page.