FTCC announces free Commercial Driver’s License training for local residents

Venture Global LNG is partnering with Fletcher Technical Community College to offer free Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training to qualifying residents of Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes.

Participants will also receive training in First Aid/CPR and Forklift Operations. This opportunity is open to individuals age 18 and older.

The training is part of Venture Global’s Will to Skill initiative, a community investment program designed to connect residents with industry-recognized credentials and career opportunities.

“This partnership is a win for our bayou region,” said Nancy Clement, Dean of Energy & Advanced Technologies at Fletcher Technical Community College. “CDL training opens the door to high-demand, high-wage careers. We are proud to be part of an initiative that helps residents gain real-world skills and meaningful employment opportunities at no cost to them.”

Mandatory informational sessions will be held on Tuesday, July 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Fletcher Thibodaux Facility located at 1425 Tiger Drive in Thibodaux, and on Wednesday, July 30, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Fletcher Maritime & Safety Training Facility located at 331 Dickson Road in Houma. Interested participants must attend only one session.

The training will be held from September 2–October 10, 2025, at the Fletcher Thibodaux Facility.

To register for one of the mandatory informational sessions or for more information, contact Josie Clark at 985-448-5920 or josie.clark@fletcher.edu.

The program is open to qualifying Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parish residents only.