General Motors Auto Insurance expands to Louisiana, Gov. Landry announces

This week, Governor Jeff Landry announced that General Motors Insurance would be coming to Louisiana.

This announcement comes just weeks after Governor Landry signed the largest tort reform package into law. General Motors will provide more options for Louisiana consumers, while focusing on supporting Louisiana families, according to the Governor’s office.

“General Motors Insurance coming to Louisiana is a testament to the work we accomplished this legislative session to bring about real insurance reform,” said Governor Landry. “Louisiana families deserve more options in this mandated market, and we are incredibly proud to welcome GM to our state. I am confident this is just the beginning of a more consumer friendly insurance market.”

On the heels of this announcement, the Louisiana Department of Insurance released the following clarifying information:

“GM National Insurance Company has held an LDI issued certificate of authority to write motor vehicle insurance in Louisiana since 2006 and is not a new market entrant.

“General Motors Insurance Services, Inc., the affiliated agency responsible for selling policies, has been licensed by the LDI as a producer agency since 2019. As a licensed producer, it markets and sells insurance products.

“In December 2024, GM National Insurance Company submitted a new private passenger auto insurance product for review and approval by the LDI. The LDI found the company’s manual rates and rules in compliance with the LDI’s File and Use review process in February 2025 and approved the company’s policy form filing in March 2025. The program became effective in July 2025.

“This newly approved product incorporates telematics technology that uses driving behavior data to personalize insurance pricing and reward safe driving habits. This approach is consistent with usage-based insurance models currently offered by other insurers in Louisiana and nationally.

“The LDI welcomes product innovation and expanded options for consumers, while ensuring that all entities operate in full compliance with Louisiana’s regulatory standards. The LDI remains committed to transparency and accuracy in the oversight of insurance operations across the state.”

“Through the hard work of members of the Legislature, we were able to get a handful of great legal reform bills to the Governor’s desk, and the bills that the Governor signed will take effect in the coming months. I am hopeful that in time we will see the fruits of those labors, but the great step made this year is not the end of the race,” said Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple.

Information provided by the Office of the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Insurance.