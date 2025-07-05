Get in the Game! Preregistration opens for Youth Football, Cheerleading, and Volleyball in Terrebonne Parish

The Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced that preregistration is now open for tackle football, cheerleading, and volleyball.

Getting involved in sports is a great way to get your kids active and connected to their peers. Registration can be completed at the Quality of Life Complex located at 7868 Main Street, by phone at (985) 873-6584, or online here. See more about each team below:

TACKLE FOOTBALL

Preregistration: July 1-31, 2025

Registration: August 1-7, 2025

Ages: 7-12

Coaches meeting will be held in August. Practices will begin in August. Games will take place September-November. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.

CHEERLEADING

Preregistration: July 1-31, 2025

Registration: August 1-7, 2025

Ages: 5-12

Coaches meeting will be held in August. Practices will begin in August. Games will take place September-November. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.

VOLLEYBALL

Preregistration: July 1-31, 2025

Registration: August 1-7, 2025

Ages: 8-17

Coaches meeting will be held in August. Practices will begin in August. Games will take place September-November. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Recreation online.