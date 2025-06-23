GG’s Children’s Boutique announces closure of Thibodaux location this summer

GG’s Children’s Boutique has announced that they will be closing their Thibodaux location at the end of the summer.

“It is with a heavy but full heart that I announce our Thibodaux storefront will be closing at the end of the summer. GG’s Houma and online will remain OPEN, but I’ve decided to scale back and only have one location,” reads a post from GG’s Children’s Boutique on Facebook. “Being a mom and a business owner has been a wonderful yet challenging rollercoaster, but it’s time for this ride to slow down. Although I’m sad to close this chapter in our story, I’m excited to see what the future holds for GG’s and my family.”

GG’s Children’s Boutique opened their doors in Thibodaux three years ago, but will now scale back to just their Houma location. Inventory will be transitioned to their Houma storefront, located at 1437 St. Charles Street, in the next few weeks. Until then Thibodaux is operating as normal with their Summer Sale.

GG’s Children’s Boutique is known for their playful and classic selection of children’s clothes. For more information, please visit their official Facebook.