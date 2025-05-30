Giant Saharan Dust Plume entering the Gulf this weekend, suppressing hurricane development

A giant plume Saharan dust, traveling 5,000 miles across the Atlantic from Africa, will arrive in the Gulf of America this weekend– keeping the hurricane season at bay for the next week.

The Saharan Air Layer is a dusty air mass full of sand and dirt which is lifted by storms over Africa and brought across the Atlantic by tropical waves. This dry, hot air is known to limit tropical development by depriving systems of the moisture needed to form.

The Saharan Air Layer is usually most active during June and July, and the upcoming plume should keep the Atlantic Basin quiet for the next seven days.

Saharan dust is not a new occurrence, yet technological advancements have made it easier to detect, forecast, and understand.

“There are both benefits and drawbacks to its arrival. On the positive side, the dry, dusty air can suppress tropical storm development by lowering humidity levels, often resulting in fewer storms. It also creates stunningly vibrant sunrises and sunsets, and the iron-rich dust helps fertilize the Amazon rainforest,” said Meteorologist, Hurricane Specialist, and Louisiana native Dylan Federico. “However, the downsides include reduced air quality, which can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, hazy skies, and dirty rainfall.”

The Saharan dust will enter the Gulf this week, but will most likely not pass directly over Louisiana until next week.