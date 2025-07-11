Girls on the Run Bayou Region needs 100 volunteers to lead girls this fall season

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The eight-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Girls on the Run Bayou Region serves girls at 80 sites in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes and is in need of 100 coaches to ensure that 400 girls will have an opportunity to participate in this transformative program this season.

Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 75-90 minutes. The program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5K event. Individuals must be eighteen years old to serve as an assistant coach or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in on-line and in-person training.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region’s fall coach registration is now open. For more information or to sign-up to coach visit www.gotrbayouregion.org.