Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo announces 2025 Admiral

The Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is excited to announce Chett Chiasson as their 2025 Admiral. Chiasson is married to Lana Morales Chiasson, and they have two children, Megan and Carson. He is the Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission and a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish. Chiasson also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration degree, both from LSU.

Admiral Chiasson stated, “I am honored to serve as the Admiral for the 75th Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo. This family-friendly fishing rodeo has been an important part of my family for many years. From my grandfather’s involvement in the early days of the rodeo, to working it as a summer worker on the “mosquito crew” for the port commission while in college, to my children receiving the support of college scholarships from the proceeds of the rodeo, this amazing family friendly event has had a wonderful impact on my family, and I hope on yours as well.”

In addition to announcing our 2025 Admiral at a media event held recently, the 2025 rodeo artwork was presented, and the rodeo artist was introduced. The artwork by Louisiana artist Stephanie Donaldson of the Purple Penguin Art Company will be featured on rodeo shirts and posters available for purchase at the event as well as online in the store at fourchontarpon.com. Rodeo tickets may be purchased here as well as sponsorship opportunities.

The event recognized the 2025 scholarship recipients receiving a combined total of $21,000 in scholarships. Through our cooperative endeavor with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, to date we have awarded over $300,000 in scholarships since 2015.

The 2025 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo will be held July 3 – 5, 2025 at the Fourchon Pavilion. The event will feature live music by Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous and Shorts In December. Louisiana seafood will also be featured with a King of the Catch Cook-Off on Friday, July 4th, and a shrimp boil dinner on Saturday, July 5th. One of the highlights of our family friendly fishing rodeo is that children 12 and under will receive a free rod & reel with the purchase of a child’s rodeo ticket, so we invite you to Fish Big, Win Big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo for scholarships!