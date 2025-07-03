Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo returns to the bayou for 75th year this weekend

The beloved Golden Meadow-Fourchon International Tarpon Rodeo will return to the bayou for its 75th year this weekend.

“Like many other great ideas throughout history, the Golden Meadow-Fourchon International Tarpon Rodeo was conceived in a conversation over an afternoon drink in a bar. It was 1948, and the group of men in Crip’s Bar in Golden Meadow was discussing the possibility of a tarpon tournament,” said the organizers of the Rodeo. “Perhaps they didn’t have any idea of what they were creating, but in the space of over a quarter of a century, the Golden Meadow-Fourchon International Tarpon Rodeo would grow into what it has.”

Know as one of the most prestigious fishing rodeos in the South, the Golden Meadow-Fourchon International Tarpon Rodeo continues to grow in membership and popularity each year– celebrating its 75th anniversary this July.

Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, will serve as the 2025 Admiral.

“I am honored to serve as the Admiral for the 75th Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo. This family-friendly fishing rodeo has been an important part of my family for many years,” said Admiral Chaisson. “From my grandfather’s involvement in the early days of the rodeo, to working it as a summer worker on the “mosquito crew” for the port commission while in college, to my children receiving the support of college scholarships from the proceeds of the rodeo, this amazing family friendly event has had a wonderful impact on my family, and I hope on yours as well.”

Not only is the Rodeo a weekend full of outdoors fun, but the event also raises money for student scholarships. Through their cooperative endeavor with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, to date we have awarded over $300,000 in scholarships since 2015.

The 2025 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo will be held July 3–5, 2025 at the Fourchon Pavilion. The event will feature live music by Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous and Shorts In December. Louisiana seafood will also be featured with a King of the Catch Cook-Off on Friday, July 4, 2025 and a shrimp boil dinner on Saturday, July 5, 2025. One of the highlights of our family friendly fishing rodeo is that children 12 and under will receive a free rod & reel with the purchase of a child’s rodeo ticket.

75th Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Schedule of Events

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Fishing begins at safelight. Download Fishing Regulations.

Friday July 4

1:00 PM – Scales, Food, Bar and Pavilion open

2:00 – 5:00 PM – Come play the Cajun way at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum corner

5:00 PM – King of the Catch judging

5:00 – 9:00 PM – King of the Catch tasting

7:00 – 11:00 PM – Live music by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous

7:00 PM – Scales close. Download Fishing Regulations.

9:00 PM – King of the Catch awards

11:00 PM – Pavilion closes

Saturday July 5

1:00 PM – Scales, Food, Bar and Pavilion open

2:00 – 5:00 PM – Come play the Cajun way at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum corner

3:00 – 6:00 PM – Live music by Benjamin Bruce & The Acadians

4:00 – 7:00 PM – Shrimp boil dinner

4:00 PM – Scales close for Children’s Division

5:00 PM – Scales close for all other divisions

5:30 PM – Children’s Rod & Reel Giveaway

6:00 PM – Live Auction

7:00 PM – Awards

8:30 PM – Raffle drawing

9:00 PM -12:00 AM – Live music by Shorts in December

12:00 AM – Pavilion closes

We invite you to Fish Big, Win Big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo for scholarships! For tickets and more information, please visit their website.