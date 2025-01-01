Gov. Landry Issues State of Emergency In Response to Terrorist Attack on Bourbon Street

Today, in response to the tragic terrorist attack that took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning, Governor Jeff Landry issued a State of Emergency in Orleans Parish. This will allow for the utilization of all available state resources ahead of Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras. It is the duty of the Governor to meet the dangers to the state that emergencies such as this present. This Administration is committed to providing every resource necessary to keep every person that visits or lives in this state safe.

“From day one, my commitment to the people of this state has been that we will not look the other way. We will not allow heinous acts of crime such as the one this morning to dampen the Louisiana spirit and ruin our way of life. This Administration will not tolerate one of the jewel cities of the State to remain with these conditions. This state of emergency is a necessity in order to ensure that every single person, place, and street across the city of New Orleans is the most safe and secure in the world,” said Governor Landry.

Read the official State of Emergency Declaration issued below: