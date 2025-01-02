Government Tower officially reopens first and second floors

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that the first and second floors of Government Tower have officially reopened today, Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The Department of Planning and Zoning has officially returned from their temporary location (7836 Park Ave) back to Government Tower, located in downtown Houma.

In order to better accommodate residents who need to access Government Tower, public parking and the public entrance have moved. See the map below for more information. The visitor/public parking will be located closest to the new public entrance.

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.