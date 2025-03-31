Governor Jeff Landry addresses election results as Louisianans reject all four proposed amendments

Governor Jeff Landry recently released a statement after all four proposed Constitutional Amendments overwhelmingly failed to pass in the recent election on March 29, 2025.

Louisianans made their voices heard as they opted not to adopt these new amendments, which addressed legal courts, tax and budget overhauls, prosecution of juveniles, and special elections for judicial vacancies. Read about what each proposed amendment meant here.

Making waves particularly was the failure of Constitutional Amendment #2, an amendment of which Governor Jeff Landry expressed public support.

“Although we are disappointed in tonight’s results, we do not see this as a failure. We realize how hard positive change can be to implement in a State that is conditioned for failure,” Governor Landry said.

In Terrebonne Parish, voter turnout topped out at 17%, while Lafourche Parish saw slightly higher numbers at roughly 19%. Statewide voter turnout was approximately 20%. Full figures on voter turnout can be accessed here.

Read Governor Landry’s full statement here:

“The primary goal of Amendment 2 was to create a better opportunity for our citizens. To work towards inviting people into our State rather than have them leave. Unfortunately, Soros and far left liberals poured millions into Louisiana with propaganda and outright lies about Amendment 2,” said Governor Landry.“Although we are disappointed in tonight’s results, we do not see this as a failure. We realize how hard positive change can be to implement in a State that is conditioned for failure. We will continue working to give our citizens more opportunities to keep more of their hard-earned money and provide a better future for Louisianians. This is not the end for us, and we will continue to fight to make the generational changes for Louisiana to succeed.”