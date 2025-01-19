Governor Jeff Landry asks Louisianans to join in flying the Make America Great Again Flag

Governor Jeff Landry issued a proclamation requesting Louisianans to join him in flying their United States and Make America Great Again flags on January 20, in honor of the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

The Governor will proudly fly a Make America Great Again flag at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

President Trump resoundingly won the 2024 Presidential Election, sweeping all the swing states, and receiving 312 electoral college votes. He also went on to win the popular vote, receiving an overwhelming 77 million votes, including 1.2 million here in Louisiana. The American people mandated change, and that change begins on January 20. President Trump will be a President for all Americans, and in Louisiana, we celebrate his historic electoral victory and inauguration.



“Gone are the days of open borders. Gone are the days where Americans have to worry about gas and grocery prices while taxpayer dollars are shipped overseas,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Today, under President Trump, begins a renaissance in this Nation. One where America and her people will always come first. In Louisiana, we think that is worthy of celebrating!”